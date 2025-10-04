Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 50 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wabtec by 22.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 25.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter worth $209,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Wabtec Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE WAB opened at $200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average is $194.03. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

