Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $49,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 30.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 738,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $3,846,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.52.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.58 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

