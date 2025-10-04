SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after buying an additional 408,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Best Buy by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 874,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after buying an additional 252,544 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.