BSW Wealth Partners Has $826,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $826,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $188.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.