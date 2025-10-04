Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vistra by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE VST opened at $202.25 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,274 shares of company stock valued at $73,886,457. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

