Clarity Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $336.68 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.01.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

