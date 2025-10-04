New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 974 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.11.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

