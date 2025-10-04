Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 2,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $600.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,024.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.12 and a 200-day moving average of $567.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.