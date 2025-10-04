Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 5,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,035,440.96. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $46,065.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $69,875.00.
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00.
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.
Dropbox Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,997 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $56,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $51,307,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 524.8% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,879,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 1,578,566 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after buying an additional 1,187,395 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on DBX. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
