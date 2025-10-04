Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2025

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,035,440.96. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $46,065.00.
  • On Friday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $69,875.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,997 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $56,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $51,307,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 524.8% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,879,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 1,578,566 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after buying an additional 1,187,395 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DBX. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.