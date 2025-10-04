Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.5% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $607.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.81.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

