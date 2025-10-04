Clarity Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.0% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1%

ISRG opened at $452.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.55 and a 200 day moving average of $500.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

