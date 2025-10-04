iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,287,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 311,232 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

