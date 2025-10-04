ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.58. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 57,465 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 12.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 100.39%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

