Short Interest in Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Increases By 217.4%

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 140,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Terumo Price Performance

TRUMY stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Terumo has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Terumo had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

