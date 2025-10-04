Gregory Morris Borenstein Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock

Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein acquired 3,000 shares of Ellington Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $15,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Morris Borenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 4,000 shares of Ellington Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00.

Ellington Credit Trading Up 1.6%

EARN opened at $5.45 on Friday. Ellington Credit Company has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%.The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ellington Credit Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,757.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Credit by 1,107.9% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Credit by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

