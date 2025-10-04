Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 1,953,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 707,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
Troilus Gold Stock Down 2.3%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.23.
