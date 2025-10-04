Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.65. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 126,332 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 92,522.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

