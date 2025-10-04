Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.65. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 126,332 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
