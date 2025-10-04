Short Interest in ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Declines By 66.9%

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 4.4%

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.26. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $14.82.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

