Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 567 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.4% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 200.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.15 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total transaction of $90,610.52. Following the sale, the director owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,807.72. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,601,630 shares of company stock valued at $362,990,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

