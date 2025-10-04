Clarity Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.27.

Shares of COIN opened at $380.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

