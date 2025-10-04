Andina Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Andina Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 95,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0%
MTBA stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.22.
About Simplify MBS ETF
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify MBS ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.