Andina Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Andina Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 95,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0%

MTBA stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

