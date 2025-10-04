Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $77.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

