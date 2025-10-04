Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,307,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 38.2% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.0%

QQQE stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

