Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Trading Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 344,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 356,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Opus Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 384.33% and a negative net margin of 377.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opus Genetics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Opus Genetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP raised its position in Opus Genetics by 270.1% during the second quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,180 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,028 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in Opus Genetics by 260.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 541,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 391,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.