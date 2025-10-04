enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 265,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 335,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$845.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.05.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

