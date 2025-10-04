BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 349,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 258,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
BiomX Trading Down 0.4%
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
