Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

