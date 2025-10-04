Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISPW) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.20. 184,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 75,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

