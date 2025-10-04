Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Stock Up 0.7%
About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale
Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.