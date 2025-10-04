Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Stock Up 0.7%

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Shares of TEZNY opened at $30.22 on Friday. Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.