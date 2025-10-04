Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 44,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 45,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biorestorative Therapies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Biorestorative Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biorestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Trading Up 4.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.69.

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 137.00% and a negative net margin of 1,772.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Biorestorative Therapies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Biorestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biorestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Biorestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Biorestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biorestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biorestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.