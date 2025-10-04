Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,466 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $58.03.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

