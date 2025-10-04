Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 15,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF $PBP

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,395,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

