PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) versus SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerBank and SMA Solar Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerBank $29.76 million 1.98 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -3.58 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SMA Solar Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerBank.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PowerBank and SMA Solar Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerBank 1 0 3 1 2.80 SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

PowerBank presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.56%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerBank is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PowerBank and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PowerBank beats SMA Solar Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

