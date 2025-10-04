Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Head to Head Survey

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and CV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $242.42 million 5.61 $108.25 million $0.70 15.24 CV $25.67 million 0.02 -$18.15 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ladder Capital and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 2 1 3.00 CV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 20.05% 7.07% 2.24% CV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats CV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

