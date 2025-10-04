Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.79.

HON opened at $209.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

