DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,030 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF $BUFB

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 769.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.