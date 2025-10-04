Head to Head Comparison: Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Kuehne & Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $30.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Kuehne & Nagel International pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.47% 41.79% 9.72% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 37.14% 19.91% 14.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.83 $1.34 billion $2.23 17.33 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.51 $743.97 million $20.75 15.21

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne & Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kuehne & Nagel International and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 2 2 0 0 1.50 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 0 3 1 0 2.25

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Kuehne & Nagel International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Kuehne & Nagel International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

