Financial Contrast: Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old Market Capital and Spok, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Spok 0 0 1 1 3.50

Spok has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Spok’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spok is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78% Spok 12.12% 11.11% 8.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Market Capital and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Old Market Capital and Spok”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $13.09 million 2.64 -$5.15 million ($0.79) -6.48 Spok $140.74 million 2.34 $14.97 million $0.83 19.27

Spok has higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spok, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Spok shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spok beats Old Market Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services, as well as alphanumeric pagers that are configurable to support unencrypted or encrypted operation; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect suite products for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications and messaging, and public safety notifications. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

