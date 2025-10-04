Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9,252.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 381.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:STC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.52%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,736.01. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.