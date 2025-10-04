Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.6333.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

PINS opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 967,635 shares of company stock worth $34,866,344 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,853,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

