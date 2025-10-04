Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $141.00

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,881.20. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,889,140.80. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,374. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.