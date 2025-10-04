Brokerages Set Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $136.50

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

