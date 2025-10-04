Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 189,293 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 189,293 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after acquiring an additional 484,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 97.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,568 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10,402.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.0%

ALSN stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

