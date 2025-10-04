Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.8889.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Safehold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 928.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 136.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 73.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 115.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 117.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Safehold has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

