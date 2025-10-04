Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

