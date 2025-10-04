Syntax Research Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Syntax Research Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.02 and its 200 day moving average is $321.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

