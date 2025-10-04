Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives $74.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.4375.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,132,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,364,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,985,000 after buying an additional 2,208,799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 8,154.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 961,780 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,444,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,470,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,320,000 after buying an additional 760,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

