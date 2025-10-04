West Financial Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

