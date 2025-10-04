Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $777,075,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GE stock opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.