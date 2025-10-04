Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 962 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Sphere Entertainment makes up approximately 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4,769.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 765.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 88,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

